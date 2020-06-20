Will the June 21 Solar Eclipse Kill Coronavirus? Here's What the Science Says
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () The solar eclipse is coming. On June 21st, Sunday, India will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse. This particular eclipse is said to be the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in nearly a hundred years. On Sunday, people from different parts of the world will be able to witness the beauty of what is commonly signified as the 'Ring of Fire'. The Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 is likely to appear for around 30 seconds, similar to a necklace of pearls. But Indians have only one question in their minds: Will the solar eclipse kill coronavirus? In fact, this has become a popular query on Google search results,...
This sunday some parts of the world will see an annular solar eclipse. This occurs when the moon does not cover the sun completely, but leaves a ring of fire on the outer edge of the lunar disc. How does this happen, what is speacial about the Sunday eclipse and where can you see it?
While speaking to ANI, Deputy Director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar, S Pattnaik on solar eclipse stated that the solar eclipse on June 21 will be an annular eclipse. "It'll be visible to..