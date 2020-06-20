Will the June 21 Solar Eclipse Kill Coronavirus? Here's What the Science Says Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The The solar eclipse is coming. On June 21st, Sunday, India will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse. This particular eclipse is said to be the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in nearly a hundred years. On Sunday, people from different parts of the world will be able to witness the beauty of what is commonly signified as the 'Ring of Fire'. The Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 is likely to appear for around 30 seconds, similar to a necklace of pearls. But Indians have only one question in their minds: Will the solar eclipse kill coronavirus ? In fact, this has become a popular query on Google search results,... 👓 View full article

