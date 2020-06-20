|
Football players seek changes before returning to UCLA
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA officials say they feel good regarding answering the concerns raised by football players about returning to campus this week. It will be the first time in three months that players will be allowed back after the coronavirus pandemic halted all athletic activities. Athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote to players about […]
