Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Gamine led all the way in winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 18 3/4 lengths at Belmont on Saturday. Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race. Her time was just off the track record […] 👓 View full article

