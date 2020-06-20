Global  

Tulsa braces for Trump rally amid protests, coronavirus concerns

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is holding his first major rally in months in a bid to boost his chances of reelection. But with the US still fighting the coronavirus, there are fears the event could spark a surge in cases.
 [NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, and also potentially exacerbate a new spike in COVID-19 cases. This report produced by Chris...

