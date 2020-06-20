Tulsa braces for Trump rally amid protests, coronavirus concerns
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () President Donald Trump is holding his first major rally in months in a bid to boost his chances of reelection. But with the US still fighting the coronavirus, there are fears the event could spark a surge in cases.
