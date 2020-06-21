UK: Three killed in Reading stabbing attack

Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Three people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, British Police said. Authorities have arrested one man. The site of the stabbing hosted a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally earlier.
