UK: Three killed in Reading stabbing attack

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
UK: Three killed in Reading stabbing attackThree people have been killed in a stabbing attack in the English town of Reading, British Police said. Authorities have arrested one man. The site of the stabbing hosted a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally earlier.
 Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. The attack took place at around 7pm in Forbury Gardens in the town centre. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested at the scene on...

