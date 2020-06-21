New photos released to celebrate Prince William on his birthday

Photographer captures a moment of calmness during Covid-19



mazing footage of wildlife in London's Royal Parks were captured by a photographer who has to get up at 3am to bag her shots.But the stunning results are worth it for Astrid Tontson.Mostly taken in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published on May 25, 2020

Why the Royal Kids’ Photos Are Always Taken by Kate Middleton



Prince Louis is two years old, and to celebrate the occasion, the public got to see some precious new photos of the little royal. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:45 Published on April 23, 2020