Asia Today: S Korea records 48 new cases, some outside Seoul
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 as health authorities struggle to contain a resurgence that’s erasing some of the country’s hard-won gains against the virus. Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought the national caseload to 12,421 confirmed infections including […]
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reported its biggest one-day jump in cases in two months after closing the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing and locking... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times