Asia Today: S Korea records 48 new cases, some outside Seoul

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 as health authorities struggle to contain a resurgence that’s erasing some of the country’s hard-won gains against the virus. Figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday brought the national caseload to 12,421 confirmed infections including […]
