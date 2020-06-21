Donald Trump knocks protests, defends pandemic response to smaller crowd at Tulsa rally
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Hundreds of supporters have lined up for Donald Trump's first political rally in months despite the risk of contracting COVID-19 in a big, packed arena, while six members of Trump's campaign advance team tested positive for the virus.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.