With New COVID-19 Cases, Some Say Chicago Ford Plant Opened Too Soon



As people sound the alarm at the Chicago Assembly Plant on Torrence Avenue, one expert says paid sick leave is needed. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:28 Published on May 27, 2020

Canadian PM Trudeau Calls For Universal 10-day Paid Sick Leave for All Working Canadians



Even with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting millions around the world, Canandian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already thinking about the potential second wave of the virus. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published on May 26, 2020