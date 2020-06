Altonius Amakiir RT @pgcornwell: One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Seattle’s CHOP early this morning. The victi… 24 seconds ago LB RT @Q13FOX: One dead and one in critical condition after shooting in Seattle protest zone, 'CHOP' early Saturday morning. >> https://t.co/B… 18 minutes ago Spencer Doughty🐶Trump in 2020! Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after early-morning shooting leaves woman seriously injured https://t.co/q0woX5V6aV 43 minutes ago DAN BARCAN One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in Seattle's CHOP Seattle police confirmed that… https://t.co/RkvrUzxIDr 48 minutes ago