Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @usatodayDC: The president used the rally to brag about his coronavirus response, slam the media, and defend confederate statues amidst … 3 minutes ago Gelly Bean RT @Libertea2012: The 'Kung Flu' and other takeaways from Trump's Tulsa rally https://t.co/iYGTEyCWf2 23 minutes ago The Progressive Mind The 'Kung Flu' and other takeaways from Trump's Tulsa rally https://t.co/iYGTEyCWf2 25 minutes ago Uma K The 'Kung Flu' and other takeaways from Trump's Tulsa rally https://t.co/8VtAHxbP8B via @YahooNews China, Democrat… https://t.co/ymDCTtJeAJ 27 minutes ago USA TODAY Politics The president used the rally to brag about his coronavirus response, slam the media, and defend confederate statues… https://t.co/lbCyegUvuw 34 minutes ago