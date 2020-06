Related videos from verified sources Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee



Virginia to Remove Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Plans to remove the monument in the city of Richmond will be revealed Thursday by Governor Ralph Northam. A senior administration.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources NC governor orders removal of Confederate statues in Raleigh RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews on Saturday removed two Confederate statues outside the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on order of the governor, the...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago





Tweets about this