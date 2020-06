Earthquake strikes northern Oklahoma after Tulsa Trump rally Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

PERRY, Okla. (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook northern Oklahoma on Saturday and was felt in parts of Tulsa as protesters filled the city’s downtown streets after President Donald Trump’s campaign rally. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, roughly 80 miles west of Tulsa. The National Weather Service […] 👓 View full article