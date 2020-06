Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Canadian Brand Trust At All-Time Low



Consumer trust in brands has plummeted to all-time lows following the COVID-19 pandemic according to an annual study from the University of Victoria. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:31 Published 3 days ago Victoria’s Secret UK arm falls into administration



More than 800 jobs are at risk after the UK arm of lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret tumbled into administration. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago V-shaped markets; W-shaped economic recovery: strategist



Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez uses non-conventional gauges like gas and power usage and map apps to track activity in these unconventional times. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this