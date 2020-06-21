At least 10 people are shot in Minneapolis uptown district
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS — At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police said early Sunday. All 10 were alive with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m. An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants. Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the theater and another storefront shot out. Advertisement Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched...
