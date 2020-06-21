Global  

A 2000 repeat in 2020? Concerns mount over 'integrity' of US election

WorldNews Sunday, 21 June 2020
A 2000 repeat in 2020? Concerns mount over ‘integrity’ of US electionRon Klein survived the trench warfare of one disputed presidential election. As co-chair of the Al Gore campaign in Florida two decades ago, he watched lawyers brutally slug it out for weeks over vote recounts. “Republicans were very aggressive,” he recalls, “and they beat the Democrats in court.” Twenty years later, America is now staring down the barrel of an election that could make the shenanigans of Bush v Gore in 2000 look like child’s play. Riots helped elect Nixon in 1968. Can Trump benefit from fear and...
