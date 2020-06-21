Happy Father's Day: Ajay Devgn remembers Veeru Devgn with black-and-white photo



Tweets about this Rajan Bhardwaj RT @dna: #HappyFathersDay: #AjayDevgn remembers #VeeruDevgn with black-and-white photo https://t.co/E9FkS94uAg 6 minutes ago DNA #HappyFathersDay: #AjayDevgn remembers #VeeruDevgn with black-and-white photo https://t.co/E9FkS94uAg 20 minutes ago NewsX Happy Father’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgn pens an emotional note in remembrance of his dad https://t.co/lLFsx0U1sL 5 hours ago NewsX Happy Father’s Day 2020: Ajay Devgn pens an emotional note in remembrance of his dad #HappyFathersDay… https://t.co/iPZ4gVnGcK 5 hours ago ETimes Here's how these Bollywood celebs wished their dads a Happy Father's Day! #HappyFathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020… https://t.co/kguZT9YJla 5 hours ago India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others wish their 'real-li… 8 hours ago IndiaTV ShowBiz Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others wish their 'rea… https://t.co/CVVXioNGiC 8 hours ago