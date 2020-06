Dr. Seeme Mallick RT @pakistaninews: #OnThisDay: In 2009, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win its first T20 World Cup title. #pakistan https://t.co/mCOzzx7SJA 5 seconds ago

Pakistan News #OnThisDay: In 2009, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win its first T20 World Cup title. #pakistan https://t.co/mCOzzx7SJA 5 minutes ago

DNA #OnThisDay: In 2009, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win its first T20 World Cup title . . . #PAKvsSL #T20WorldCup https://t.co/9bCpEA8WA1 26 minutes ago

Circle of Cricket #OnThisDay in 2009, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win the second edition of T20 World Cup. https://t.co/ynFGQcFM4X 2 hours ago

SportsTrends #OnThisDay in 2009, Pakistan Won T20 World Cup! πŸ‡΅πŸ‡° πŸ† - Sri Lanka were defeated by 8 wickets in the final at Lord's… https://t.co/8hmAaUphKa 2 hours ago

CricYes #OnThisDay in 2009, Pakistan Won T20 World Cup! πŸ‡΅πŸ‡° πŸ† - Sri Lanka were defeated by 8 wickets in the final at Lord's… https://t.co/Ikudezjdyx 2 hours ago

Muhammad Nouman πŸ‡΅πŸ‡° RT @KhalilSays10: #OnThisDay in 2009 Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka & became the champion of #T20 WC. In this victory a major contribution of… 4 hours ago