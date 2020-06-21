Global  

Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

DNA Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials are attending the meeting via video conferencing.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: HM Amit Shah chairs meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi

HM Amit Shah chairs meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi 01:08

 A meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over COVID-19 situation, is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Health Secretary are present at the meeting. Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and...

