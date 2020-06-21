Global  

Newcastle beats 10-man Sheffield Utd 3-0 amid takeover talks

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to virtually guarantee its top-flight status for another year and make the club an even more attractive option for its controversial potential buyers. Newcastle capitalized on the 50th-minute sending-off of Sheffield United center back John Egan for a second […]
