Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong

BBC News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
James Furlong, "a very kind and gentle man", was one of three people killed in Saturday's attack.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

locat66

locat Join a Union #OnlyWhenItsSafe RT @MoreMorrow: Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong Shocking. RIP. https://t.co/6aiQ5DTGHI 10 seconds ago

JournoCharlotte

Charlotte Winfield Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong who was killed in the #ForburyGardens stabbings in #Reading last night https://t.co/r0XEhULHuo 11 seconds ago

HelenRoot

Helen Incredibly sad. This needs to stop. Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong https://t.co/qMREt0HMet 53 seconds ago

Quallyteach

Rhonda Qually 💔 RIP James Furlong. BBC News - Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong https://t.co/FMWFVb7DvW 2 minutes ago

MoreMorrow

Dan Morrow FCCT Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong Shocking. RIP. https://t.co/6aiQ5DTGHI 3 minutes ago

Bayern1932

Andreas Heim BBC News - #Reading #stabbings: #Tributes paid to #teacher #JamesFurlong https://t.co/YNqxM8lPcx #Wokingham… https://t.co/yXLIiwurTv 6 minutes ago

westrowhendo

John Henderson BBC News - Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong https://t.co/kq6J524YZS 7 minutes ago

EvaSilver15

Eva Silver BBC News - Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong https://t.co/J87hzf98RX 9 minutes ago