Coronavirus latest: German reproduction rate spikes 60% in a day

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
The rate at which the virus spreads from an infected person to others has risen significantly above a critical level for keeping the pandemic in check. Germany's R-rate now stands at 2.88. Follow DW for the latest.
