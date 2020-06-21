Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Production Workers in Maine Vote to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Production Workers in Maine Vote to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder
Sunday, 21 June 2020 (
12 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Production workers to strike against major Navy shipbuilder
BATH, Maine (AP) — Production workers at one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders overwhelmingly voted to strike, rejecting Bath Iron Works’ three-year...
Seattle Times
1 hour ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Saudi Arabia
Jim Kiick
Father's Day
Germany
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Miami Dolphins
Premier League
Florida
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Minneapolis Shooting
Father
Football
Tom Petty
Dallas Goedert
Stonehenge
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu'
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'
California Orders Residents To Wear Face Masks
Statue of Lenin calmly erected in West Germany