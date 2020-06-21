Top UBC official quits after liking anti-Black Lives Matter tweets Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )





Michael Korenberg, chair of the university’s board of governors, quit after a “deeply hurtful” incident, UBC vice chair Sandra Cawley said in a statement issued late on Saturday.



“His decision comes after information that was publicized last week about his social media interactions that appeared to support regressive voices online and undermine legitimate protest,” she said.



Korenberg resigned after The Ubyssey, UBC’s student newspaper, reported he had liked a series of tweets from U.S. conservative figures disparaging the Black Lives Matter campaign and Antifa, an umbrella term for primarily leftist anti-authoritarians.







Today I stepped down as Chair of the Board of Governors of UBC. I owe all students, faculty and staff and all those who stand against all forms of discrimination, an apology. I do so with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/tDczgwvmbp



— Michael Korenberg (@Mikey4493) June 21, 2020



Many Canadian cities have been the sites of anti-racism rallies in recent weeks, on the heels of similar protests in the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians need to do more to address “systemic racism.”



Last week he backed the leader of an opposition party who was ejected from the House of Commons for branding a member of another party a racist.



Global News said Korenberg had issued a statement saying that “while I do not support violence of any kind, I understand how my actions created questions about who I am and what I believed in.”



Korenberg, a veteran business executive and lawyer, was appointed to the UBC board in 2016, elected chair in 2018 and was re-appointed in 2019. OTTAWA — A senior official at the University of British Columbia has resigned after he liked a series of Tweets that criticized the Black Lives Matter anti-racism campaign, the university and local media said.Michael Korenberg, chair of the university’s board of governors, quit after a “deeply hurtful” incident, UBC vice chair Sandra Cawley said in a statement issued late on Saturday.“His decision comes after information that was publicized last week about his social media interactions that appeared to support regressive voices online and undermine legitimate protest,” she said.Korenberg resigned after The Ubyssey, UBC’s student newspaper, reported he had liked a series of tweets from U.S. conservative figures disparaging the Black Lives Matter campaign and Antifa, an umbrella term for primarily leftist anti-authoritarians.Today I stepped down as Chair of the Board of Governors of UBC. I owe all students, faculty and staff and all those who stand against all forms of discrimination, an apology. I do so with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/tDczgwvmbp— Michael Korenberg (@Mikey4493) June 21, 2020Many Canadian cities have been the sites of anti-racism rallies in recent weeks, on the heels of similar protests in the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians need to do more to address “systemic racism.”Last week he backed the leader of an opposition party who was ejected from the House of Commons for branding a member of another party a racist.Global News said Korenberg had issued a statement saying that “while I do not support violence of any kind, I understand how my actions created questions about who I am and what I believed in.”Korenberg, a veteran business executive and lawyer, was appointed to the UBC board in 2016, elected chair in 2018 and was re-appointed in 2019. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: 41 Action News - Published 18 hours ago Black Lives Matter rally in Overland Park 01:21 Black Lives Matter protests continued Saturday as organizers took their message to Overland Park.

Related videos from verified sources Meet the 93-year-old who is fighting to make Juneteenth a national holiday



When Opal Lee was just twelve years old, her house in Fort Worth Texas was burned down by a mob who decided that her family didn’t deserve to have it. Their home lay in ruins, but Opal didn’t let.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:36 Published 1 hour ago Couple gets engaged at Black Lives Matter protest in San Francisco



“I reached into my pocket and held on to that ring with everything in me to help give me the strength and to follow love.” Carrie Montgomery was marching across the Golden Gate Bridge along with.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:07 Published 1 hour ago Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrate in Hyde Park



Protesters have gathered in Hyde Park for another Black Lives Matter demonstration following the killing of George Floyd. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this