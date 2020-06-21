Global  

Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East

Seattle Times Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
DUBAI (AP) — Stargazers in Africa, Asia and parts of the Middle East looked to the skies this weekend to witness a partial social eclipse. It was known as a “ring of fire” because the moon covered most, but not all, of the sun. It started at at 11:45 p.m. EDT Saturday and went until […]
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Dubai observes solar eclipse

Watch: Dubai observes solar eclipse 01:17

 A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse observed in United Arab Emirates's Dubai on June 21. This annular solar eclipse is popularly known as the 'ring of fire' eclipse. The eclipse begins as the moon starts to cover the Sun. The solar eclipse will be visible until 11:12 am here. It will also...

Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse [Video]

Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

Skywatchers wowed by rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:07Published
Rare solar eclipse viewed across the globe [Video]

Rare solar eclipse viewed across the globe

A partial solar eclipse was observed on Sunday as part of a rare "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse seen across Africa and Asia.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in Japan [Video]

Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in Japan

Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This clip was filmed in Okinawa in Japan at around 2 pm local time.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

'Ring of fire': A rare solar eclipse will be viewable in Africa and Asia. See these dramatic images.

 On Sunday, parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia will get to see a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.  
USATODAY.com


