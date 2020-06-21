U.S. states seeing surge in new cases, but experts don't see a preview for Canada Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )





Several U.S. states have seen huge spikes in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks. On Friday, Arizona reported 3,217 new cases of the disease and Florida saw 4,049. In California, there were 4,351 cases, Texas saw 4,189 and Georgia saw 1,800 new cases.



All of these states have seen numbers higher than they have seen at any point in the pandemic, which is coming weeks after they allowed restaurants, businesses and even theatres to open up again. In many cases those businesses opened without the same distance requirements that are common in Canada.



Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said they are following the situation south of the border closely and it should serve as a cautionary tale.



“We do see all of these kinds of trends as a warning signal for us again, reminding Canadians the virus is still around, very much around in many parts of the world including the U.S,” she said.



She said failing to maintain high standards around hand-washing and social distancing could quickly cause a surge in new infections.



“We need to keep up and the moment we let go this virus could find some way of accelerating in our community.”



The provincial and federal governments came to an agreed set of guidelines for reopening that ensured cases were on a downward trend before a province reopened and that contact tracing and testing were available.



Georgia, one of the states now seeing a surge, was one of the first U.S. states to open its economy on April 24. On that day, when businesses reopened in the state there were 608 new cases reported, a month ago it had risen to 946 and as of Friday there were 1,800 cases.



Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas all began their reopening efforts in early May and are now seeing daily case counts that are two or three times as high as at any point in the pandemic.



Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s worst hit provinces, have started their reopening plans, but they have done so regionally and gradually compared to the U.S. states. Toronto and Montreal, which were particularly hard hit, still have many restrictions in place.



Ontario saw 175 new cases on Sunday, while Quebec saw just 92.



Dr. Zain Chagla, a specialist in infectious diseases and an assistant professor at McMaster University, said everything he has seen from the U.S. indicates they simply opened up too fast.



“We saw a preview of what not to do in the United States is not just wait till you get a peak, let the cases drop a little bit and then open the door.”



He said there was clearly still community transmission in these states when the decision was made to reopen and the virus has been able to rapidly spread.



“Moving slower is probably a whole lot better than moving faster, as we’re seeing in the United States.”



Chagla said Canadian provinces have moved from complete lockdowns to gradual reopenings, which has given them the opportunity to address new outbreaks and clusters before they spread.



“We’re opening the door much later into our downward curve. We’re doing it regionally. We’re doing it much more thoughtfully.”



Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute and the University of Toronto, said it also appears to him the states opened up too soon.



“It’s probably some combination of poor policy that doesn’t take into account how contagious this is, reopening economies and lifting public health restrictions too early, people not adhering to existing public health guidelines. and then factor in barriers to health care, as well might be exacerbating numbers.”



By contrast he said Canada has moved slow and Canadians are also helping by following the rules.



“We also are probably taking this far more seriously than the many parts of the United States are in terms of adhering to physical dispensing and hand hygiene.”



He said mask wearing in Canada hasn’t reached the levels it should be, but it is slowly increasing and there is no political debate about its value.



· 'Optimism tinged with anxiety': What to expect from the next 100 days of COVID-19, according to experts

· With COVID-19 cases soaring in U.S., masks being mandated even in red states

· Government COVID-19 emergency measures are 'death of civil liberties by a thousand cuts': report



“Many parts of the United States have politicized the pandemic and politicized the public health. interventions have politicized mask wearing, and they’ve done themselves a tremendous disservice by doing so.”



He said provinces also embraced regional reopenings, which was a good way to ease the economy back.



“Alberta lifted public health restrictions, leaving behind Calgary and Brooks, Quebec lifted public health restrictions leaving behind Montreal in the surrounding areas Ontario lifted public health restrictions leaving behind parts of the GTA.”



He said Canadians should look to the U.S. as a warning and also be aware that the virus is still lurking and outbreaks could force new closures.



“Lifting public health restrictions is not a one-way street. They might need to be re imposed if there’s a large number of cases in a particular area.”



Both experts said the numbers in the U.S. should also be a sign to the Canadian government that the border must remain closed. This week the government announced another extension of the closure, to all but essential travel, until July 21.



Twitter: RyanTumilty

Email: OTTAWA – Canadian experts looking at a surge of new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states say it should be a warning to Canada, but not a cause for alarm.Several U.S. states have seen huge spikes in COVID-19 cases in the past weeks. On Friday, Arizona reported 3,217 new cases of the disease and Florida saw 4,049. In California, there were 4,351 cases, Texas saw 4,189 and Georgia saw 1,800 new cases.All of these states have seen numbers higher than they have seen at any point in the pandemic, which is coming weeks after they allowed restaurants, businesses and even theatres to open up again. In many cases those businesses opened without the same distance requirements that are common in Canada.Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said they are following the situation south of the border closely and it should serve as a cautionary tale.“We do see all of these kinds of trends as a warning signal for us again, reminding Canadians the virus is still around, very much around in many parts of the world including the U.S,” she said.She said failing to maintain high standards around hand-washing and social distancing could quickly cause a surge in new infections.“We need to keep up and the moment we let go this virus could find some way of accelerating in our community.”The provincial and federal governments came to an agreed set of guidelines for reopening that ensured cases were on a downward trend before a province reopened and that contact tracing and testing were available.Georgia, one of the states now seeing a surge, was one of the first U.S. states to open its economy on April 24. On that day, when businesses reopened in the state there were 608 new cases reported, a month ago it had risen to 946 and as of Friday there were 1,800 cases.Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas all began their reopening efforts in early May and are now seeing daily case counts that are two or three times as high as at any point in the pandemic.Ontario and Quebec, Canada’s worst hit provinces, have started their reopening plans, but they have done so regionally and gradually compared to the U.S. states. Toronto and Montreal, which were particularly hard hit, still have many restrictions in place.Ontario saw 175 new cases on Sunday, while Quebec saw just 92.Dr. Zain Chagla, a specialist in infectious diseases and an assistant professor at McMaster University, said everything he has seen from the U.S. indicates they simply opened up too fast.“We saw a preview of what not to do in the United States is not just wait till you get a peak, let the cases drop a little bit and then open the door.”He said there was clearly still community transmission in these states when the decision was made to reopen and the virus has been able to rapidly spread.“Moving slower is probably a whole lot better than moving faster, as we’re seeing in the United States.”Chagla said Canadian provinces have moved from complete lockdowns to gradual reopenings, which has given them the opportunity to address new outbreaks and clusters before they spread.“We’re opening the door much later into our downward curve. We’re doing it regionally. We’re doing it much more thoughtfully.”Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute and the University of Toronto, said it also appears to him the states opened up too soon.“It’s probably some combination of poor policy that doesn’t take into account how contagious this is, reopening economies and lifting public health restrictions too early, people not adhering to existing public health guidelines. and then factor in barriers to health care, as well might be exacerbating numbers.”By contrast he said Canada has moved slow and Canadians are also helping by following the rules.“We also are probably taking this far more seriously than the many parts of the United States are in terms of adhering to physical dispensing and hand hygiene.”He said mask wearing in Canada hasn’t reached the levels it should be, but it is slowly increasing and there is no political debate about its value.· 'Optimism tinged with anxiety': What to expect from the next 100 days of COVID-19, according to experts· With COVID-19 cases soaring in U.S., masks being mandated even in red states· Government COVID-19 emergency measures are 'death of civil liberties by a thousand cuts': report“Many parts of the United States have politicized the pandemic and politicized the public health. interventions have politicized mask wearing, and they’ve done themselves a tremendous disservice by doing so.”He said provinces also embraced regional reopenings, which was a good way to ease the economy back.“Alberta lifted public health restrictions, leaving behind Calgary and Brooks, Quebec lifted public health restrictions leaving behind Montreal in the surrounding areas Ontario lifted public health restrictions leaving behind parts of the GTA.”He said Canadians should look to the U.S. as a warning and also be aware that the virus is still lurking and outbreaks could force new closures.“Lifting public health restrictions is not a one-way street. They might need to be re imposed if there’s a large number of cases in a particular area.”Both experts said the numbers in the U.S. should also be a sign to the Canadian government that the border must remain closed. This week the government announced another extension of the closure, to all but essential travel, until July 21.Twitter: RyanTumiltyEmail: [email protected] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published 3 hours ago Fauci sees 'disturbing' surge in virus cases 03:21 [NFA] Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said he was seeing a disturbing surge in new coronavirus cases in several states, pointing to community spread as one reason infections were on the rise. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Related videos from verified sources New York reopens, other states spike and global cases hit 'grim record'



New York City entered Phase 2 of reopening on Monday while at least 12 other states saw record COVID-19 spikes - and the World Health Organization reported a record number of new daily cases. Lisa.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:00 Published 1 day ago US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States



US Coronavirus Cases Rise in Nearly Half of States 23 states have reported spikes in new cases compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among the states experiencing.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 1 day ago With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, recovery rate increases to 55.77 percent



With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has increased to 55.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. With the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this