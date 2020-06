Faltering restart for Liverpool title charge after shutdown Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool's title charge has been slowed by the pandemic, and its attacking ruthlessness blunted. After a wait of 103 days, Jürgen Klopp's team returned to action with a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday as it nears the end of a 30-year title drought. It means the world champions can no […]