Related videos from verified sources Solar Eclipse 2020: Watch captivating images of the 'ring of fire' from across the country



India witnessed the annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. This is the third eclipse for this year after the first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June. This is the last annual solar.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Solar Eclipse 2020: All you need to know about Surya Grahan falling on 'summer solstice' This is a special solar eclipse as it will fall with the 'summer solstice' which is the longest day of 2020.

DNA 5 days ago



Andhra's Srikalahasti temple to remain open on Sunday despite solar eclipse The Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan 2020 on June 21 (Sunday) will begin at 9.15 am and it will end at 3.04 pm.

DNA 2 days ago





Tweets about this