Sisi says Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Cairo: Egypt ’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi’s comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey ’s intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to the internationally recognised... 👓 View full article

