Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sisi says Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya

WorldNews Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Sisi says Egypt has a legitimate right to intervene in LibyaCairo: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighbouring Libya and ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary. Sisi’s comments came amid high tensions over regional rival Turkey’s intervention in Libya. He also warned forces loyal to the internationally recognised...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt's el-Sisi [Video]

Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt's el-Sisi

Egypt president calls on UN to invite Libya's rival administrations for talks after GNA's military advances.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:13Published

Tweets about this