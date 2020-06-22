Global  

Coronavirus latest: WHO reports record daily increase in global cases

Deutsche Welle Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The World Health Organization has reported its highest single-day rise in new cases, as global testing efforts are ramped up. In Germany, the R-rate has spiked 60% to 2.88. Follow DW for the latest.
News video: LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady

LA County Reports Record Daily Increase In COVID Cases; Officials Say Key Metrics Holding Steady 02:26

 Los Angeles County health officials reported a record-high single-day number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, though health officials said the spike was due to a backlog of test results that were released from a single lab.

