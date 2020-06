Jason Patton RT @AdamSchefter: Former USC and Chargers’ offensive lineman Max Tuerk died on Sunday, USC Athletics announced. No cause of death was annou… 3 minutes ago max heil RT @MySportsUpdate: USC announced that former offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died. There was no cause of death mentioned in the tweet. Tue… 4 minutes ago Coach Smitty RT @247Sports: The family of former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk has commented on his death. https://t.co/Tf6sMO0vfr https://t.co/HgJky… 5 minutes ago news japan Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26 LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive li… https://t.co/xrbWz8mYns 7 minutes ago 247Sports The family of former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk has commented on his death. https://t.co/Tf6sMO0vfr https://t.co/HgJky27lC2 8 minutes ago . RT @247Sports: Former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk is dead at the age of 26. https://t.co/DDZYFQ4jD1 https://t.co/CBszqSwvwv 17 minutes ago