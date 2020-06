Simpson savours PGA Tour win on Father's Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Webb Simpson has celebrated another victory on Father's Day, this time with a tartan jacket instead of a US Open trophy, as he stormed home to win the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage. 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 3 hours ago Simpson enjoys 'crazy' PGA Tour win 00:29 Webb Simpson reacts to registering a seventh PGA Tour title with a dramatic victory at the RBC Heritage.

