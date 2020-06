'Not out of the question': Could Rowell win the Brownlow? Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Gavin Wanganeen, who won the Brownlow Medal at 20, says it’s not out of the question that Matt Rowell could go one better and claim the game’s highest individual honour at 19. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this