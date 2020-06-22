High court inquiry finds former justice Dyson Heydon sexually harassed associates
Monday, 22 June 2020
1 hour ago) Dyson Heydon, a former Justice of the High Court of Australia, was a serial sexual harasser of his young female associates, an inquiry by the court found.
