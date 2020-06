NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the elite Cup Series who just two weeks ago successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues. NASCAR said the noose was found […] 👓 View full article