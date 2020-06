Cross Counter trainer eyes Melbourne Cup repeat Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Cross Counter might have been beaten out of sight by world champion stayer Stradivarius on ground he doesn't like at Royal Ascot, but trainer Charlie Appleby is still keen for another go at the Melbourne Cup. 👓 View full article

