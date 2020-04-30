South Korea Calls John Bolton’s Claims on Kim Jong Un Talks ‘Distorted’

China Offers Help to North Korea Despite Their Claims of Zero Cases
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to a message that he received from North Korea's Kim Jong-un; and in doing so, may have just outed the country's claims of zero coronavirus..
Kim's Recent Appearance: What Really Happened?
NORTH KOREA — NK Daily, a South Korean newspaper with informants on the bad side of the border claim that the hermit kingdom's Pyongyang officials scrambled together in a 48-hour panic and..
Where is Kim Jong-un? Trump Can't Say?
NORTH KOREA — Quoting U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, the BBC wrote that U.S. officials 'haven't seen' North Korea's leader since the 36-year-old last appeared in state media on April 12th; his..