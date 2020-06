Related videos from verified sources Basketball player makes series of mind blowing trick shots



Watch as this amateur basketball player makes a series of mind blowing trick shots - while becoming a positive influence for the kids in his trailer park community. Herbert Arroyo, 53, of Orlando,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Coric becomes 2nd tennis player to test positive for virus Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia

FOX Sports 6 hours ago



Coric becomes second tennis player to test positive for COVID-19 Borna Coric has become the second tennis player to test positive for the coronavirus after participating in an exhibition event in Croatia. Coric, a

Hindu 5 hours ago



The Latest: Croatian tennis player Coric positive for virus Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition event

FOX Sports 7 hours ago





Tweets about this