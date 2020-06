NRL match moves from Melbourne to Sydney over virus fears Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A match in Australia’s National Rugby League between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors due to be played on Friday has been moved from Melbourne to Sydney because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria. A total of 16 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state […] 👓 View full article

