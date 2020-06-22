Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in North Carolina shooting

Seattle Times Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said. Charlotte police initially tweeted early Monday that one person had been pronounced dead at the scene and several others had gunshot wounds, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters that […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured 00:35

 Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said...

Related videos from verified sources

Two dead after crash following quintuple shooting at party [Video]

Two dead after crash following quintuple shooting at party

Milwaukee police say two people in a car died after a crash following a quintuple shooting after a late-night party.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:18Published
1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests [Video]

1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight. (0:31) WCCO Sunday Morning - June 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:30Published
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting [Video]

One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person died and 11 were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday, according to a tweet by police.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

1 dead in Toronto shooting; 2 suspects seen fleeing scene

 TORONTO (AP) — One man has died after a shooting in Toronto’s north end, Canadian police said Friday. Police said there were initially reports of multiple...
Seattle Times

Family of North Carolina man killed by Lakewood police files claim

 The family of Said Joquin allege he was unarmed and had his hands up when he was shot 3 times by an officer who had been held civilly liable for a racially...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

mswonderwoman84

ANEW| Valkyrie| JFCA| mswonderwoman84 🎮 ❤ RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: Police say 2 people were killed and 7 others wounded in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina https://t.co/QVkyc… 13 seconds ago

GTFund

J L RT @business: BREAKING: Police say 2 people were killed and 7 others wounded in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina https://t.co/iYAXfl… 36 seconds ago

proflevin

Brian Levin RT @AP: Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, say a shooting at a block party left two people dead and seven wounded and five people were hi… 39 seconds ago

MainesCW

Maine's CW Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in Charlotte, North Carolina, shooting and 5 hit by cars afterward https://t.co/5Wrfw3Dyb4 1 minute ago

HaoleThai

LE THAI HAO RT @nbcchicago: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded in North Carolina Block Party Shooting, Police Say https://t.co/UfxhCVk7wr https://t.co/LoAKFMqIVU 2 minutes ago

JoR3LofKrypton

Yor ♥ Ayl #BreakingNews Police: 2 dead, 7 wounded in NC shooting at block party Police say a shooting in North Carolina's… https://t.co/mRGiq9yBRY 2 minutes ago

ngarman9

Nancy I. Garman 🌈 RT @kcranews: Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in Charlotte, North Carolina, shooting and 5 hit by cars afterward https://t.co/S0unAAzCiU 2 minutes ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles 2 Dead, 7 Wounded in North Carolina Block Party Shooting, Police Say https://t.co/FvVgi3DuPn 3 minutes ago