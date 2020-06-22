Police say 2 dead, 7 wounded in North Carolina shooting
Monday, 22 June 2020 () CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting in North Carolina’s largest city, police said. Charlotte police initially tweeted early Monday that one person had been pronounced dead at the scene and several others had gunshot wounds, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters that […]
Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone.
Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.
Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said...