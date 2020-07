Related videos from verified sources Boston Bans Facial Recognition After Misidentification From The Technology



The Boston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that will ban face tracking. This includes the purchase and use of facial recognition technology by city officials and police. Detroit police.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 49 minutes ago Top Hizbul commander eliminated in J&K, police say Doda is 'terrorist-free' | Oneindia News



Top Hizbul commander killed in J&K Anantnag, police say Doda district now is 'terrorist-free'; Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli alleges New Delhi is planning to topple him after Nepal redrew map to establish.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:41 Published 2 days ago Mystery Shooter Fired 12 Times Into Protest



(Newser) – Gunfire erupted at a protest against police violence Saturday, leaving one man dead and another person injured. Details are scant, but a bystander video (WARNING: disturbing images) shows.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this