Related videos from verified sources EU asylum claims drop to lowest level in 12 years amid COVID-19 border closures



EU asylum claims drop to lowest level in 12 years amid COVID-19 border closures Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago United States And Canada Will Likely Extend Travel Restrictions



The U.S. and Canada will likely extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21. The extension of the current travel ban comes amid efforts to mitigate the novel coronavirus pandemic. Both.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 14, 2020

Tweets about this