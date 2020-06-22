Who’s in the Running to Be Joe Biden’s Vice President?

Business Insider reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president. On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. She said Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate instead. "This is a historic moment.I think...
Amy Klobuchar said Thursday she is dropping out of the running to be U.S. vice-president, and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of colour instead. CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com •Newsy •Seattle Times