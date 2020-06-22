Global  

Who’s in the Running to Be Joe Biden’s Vice President?

NYTimes.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Here are 12 women who are under serious consideration by Mr. Biden, and why each might be chosen — and might not be.
 Business Insider reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president. On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. She said Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate instead. "This is a historic moment.I think...

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden, whose campaign had long struggled to raise money, surpassed President Trump’s fundraising in May for the first time, pulling in $80.8 million together with the Democratic National..

Klobuchar Drops Out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Color On Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar removed herself as a contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate. The senator encouraged the..

Amy Klobuchar says she is dropping out of the race to be Joe Bidden's running mate. She says Bidden should pick a woman of color as his vice president.

Related news from verified sources

 Amy Klobuchar said Thursday she is dropping out of the running to be U.S. vice-president, and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of colour instead.
New Polls: Biden Leads Trump By 16 Points in Michigan, Statistically Tied in Deep Red Iowa and Arkansas

New Polls: Biden Leads Trump By 16 Points in Michigan, Statistically Tied in Deep Red Iowa and Arkansas Former Vice President Joe Biden has extended his lead over President Donald Trump to 16 points, and is within the margin of error in Iowa and Arkansas, states...
New Poll: Kamala Harris Now Top Choice for Biden VP Among Black Voters as Her Approval Soars

New Poll: Kamala Harris Now Top Choice for Biden VP Among Black Voters as Her Approval Soars Kamala Harris is the top choice among black voters to join former Vice President Joe Biden's ticket as his running mate according to a new poll, and her approval...
