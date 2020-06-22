Global  

South Korea says Bolton's memoir on Trump-Kim summit is distorted

Monday, 22 June 2020
South Korea says Bolton's memoir on Trump-Kim summit is distortedSeoul: Accounts by former US National Security Adviser John Bolton of discussions between leaders of the United States and the two Koreas in his upcoming book are inaccurate and distorted, South Korea said on Monday. Bolton gives details in the book of conversations before and after three meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader...
Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify

Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify 00:34

 Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress. According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims from Bolton's tell-all memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened.' But five months ago, Scott joined GOP...

