Wirecard says missing €1.9bn likely did not exist Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Scandal-hit German payments firm Scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard on Monday said a quarter of its assets totalling €1.9 billion that auditor EY has been unable to account for likely did not exist in the first place. The company, whose stock has plummeted 75 per cent since EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, also said it has withdrawn its preliminary 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results as well as forecasts. “The management... 👓 View full article

