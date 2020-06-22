Global  

Wirecard says missing €1.9bn likely did not exist

Monday, 22 June 2020
Wirecard says missing €1.9bn likely did not existScandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard on Monday said a quarter of its assets totalling €1.9 billion that auditor EY has been unable to account for likely did not exist in the first place. The company, whose stock has plummeted 75 per cent since EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, also said it has withdrawn its preliminary 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results as well as forecasts. “The management...
 German payments firm Wirecard, once one of the country's most promising tech companies, said on Monday that over $2 billion which went missing from its accounts -- likely never existed in the first place. Gloria Tso reports.

