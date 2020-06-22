Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Brazil’s deaths pass 50,000 as Germany’s cases increase

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Brazil’s deaths pass 50,000 as Germany’s cases increaseMore than 8.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with more than 468,300 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases. The following is a summary of the latest developments on the virus around the world: Brazil Brazil, the world’s number two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000

Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000 02:25

 Brazil, the world's No 2 hotspot, reports additional 1,022 fatalities as the number of infections passes one million.

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled [Video]

Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, 50K death in last 24 hours in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published
No Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County [Video]

No Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County

Allegheny County reported 17 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World [Video]

Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World

Saying ‘I Do’ in a Post-COVID World

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Brazil now second in virus deaths, as US states see rising cases

Brazil now second in virus deaths, as US states see rising cases Brazil on Friday claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide behind the United States, where several states...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Coronavirus latest: Brazil cases top 1 million

 The world's second worst-hit country has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths. Germany's CureVac is hoping to have initial results from...
Deutsche Welle

Concerned over how quickly Covid-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

 Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha has expressed concern over how quickly new the coronavirus cases are rising in India and said when...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this