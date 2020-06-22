Coronavirus: Brazil’s deaths pass 50,000 as Germany’s cases increase Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

More than 8.9 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with more than 468,300 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University . The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases. The following is a summary of the latest developments on the virus around the world: Brazil Brazil, the world's number two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising...


