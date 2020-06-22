Rayshard Brooks' public viewing: When and how to watch Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )



A public viewing will be held Monday for Rayshard Brooks , the man Atlanta police shot and killed outside a Wendy 's on June 12. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this DEY RT @USATODAY: A public viewing will be held today for Rayshard Brooks, the man Atlanta police fatally shot responding to a call that he had… 1 minute ago USA TODAY A public viewing will be held today for Rayshard Brooks, the man Atlanta police fatally shot responding to a call t… https://t.co/6gMZFJh3fa 8 minutes ago DANNYFURLONGDJ RT @TODAYshow: A public viewing will be held for Rayshard Brooks today, and there are new developments surrounding the fallout from his dea… 19 minutes ago Leesia McKeithen Just passing the message 🗣 A public viewing for Rayshard Brooks will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church today from… https://t.co/b8cPtEFAxE 19 minutes ago