Supreme Court rules SEC can recoup money in fraud cases

Seattle Times Monday, 22 June 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday preserved an important tool used by securities regulators to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases. By an 8-1 vote, the justices ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover the money through a process called disgorgement. Last year, the SEC obtained $3.2 billion in […]
