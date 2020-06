Brad Paisley on drive-in concerts: ‘It’s a return to life’ Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — For country star Brad Paisley, who has spent the last two decades performing live concerts for feverish fans, the thought of touring being taken away never crossed his mind. “Even as recorded music went through transitions where it was less lucrative and people were (dealing with) illegal piracy, or streaming was […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this