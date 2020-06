Sahara dust blankets Caribbean, air quality hazardous Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A vast cloud of Sahara dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration that experts say hasn’t been seen in half a century. Air quality across most of the region fell to record “hazardous” levels and experts who nicknamed the event […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this